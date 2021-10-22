Advertisement

Winterville man arrested for attempted murder week after prison release

Kendall Brookins
Kendall Brookins(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested Monday just a week after he was released from the Pitt County Detention Center.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Kendall Brookins was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Greensboro and given the following charges:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/vehicle
  • Malicious assault in secret
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present
  • Injury to personal property
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Deputies say Brookins was released from the detention center on Oct. 11th following the service of a warrant, alleging a violation of a domestic violence protection order in an ongoing case in Guilford County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the State Bureau of Investigation requested its help with arresting Brookins.

Brookins was arrested and jailed on a $2,500,000 bond.

