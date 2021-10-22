WHO AM I: Greenville police looking for car thief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are looking for a man that stole rims off a car last week and may be responsible for more car break-ins.

Police say the man stole the rims off the car at Bob Barbour Honda this past Saturday night.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the car or man to contact Detective Smith at 252-329-4318 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.