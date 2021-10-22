Advertisement

Vessel removal begins Monday along Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Abandoned ship to be removed from Hatteras Island(National Park Service)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A project to remove an abandoned vessel from Cape Hatteras National Seashore is about to begin.

On Monday crews from Cape Dredging, Inc. will begin to remove the former scallop boat that ran aground in early March of 2020.

It became abandoned after the National Park Service made unsuccessful attempts to have the owner claim and remove the vessel.

During the project, areas around the vessel will be marked as a construction zone and the public is urged to stay away.

The project is expected to cost $295,000.

