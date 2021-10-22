UPDATE: Goldsboro man accused of murdering mother in jail

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of murdering his mother and hurting himself is out of the hospital and in the Wayne County jail.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 33-year-old DeCarlos Jones was arrested for the murder of his mother, 53-year-old Towanda Jones Thursday. He was taken before the Wayne County Magistrate and formally charged with murder Friday.

At about 8 a.m., officers say they arrived at a home on Rosewood Avenue for a wellness check. They entered and saw two people on the floor. We’re told the mother appeared to be dead and her son had injuries that looked self-inflicted.

Police say Towanda Jones was pronounced dead. Medics began trying to save DeCarlos Jones and an ambulance took him to UNC Wayne Health Care.

The Goldsboro Police Department says the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit officers investigated and found out Towanda Jones was the mother of DeCarlos Jones.

DeCarlos Jones is being held under no bond.

