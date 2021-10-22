Advertisement

Troopers say motorcycle chase hit speeds of 130 m.p.h.

Toby Coleson
Toby Coleson(Beaufort County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A two-county high speed chase has landed a Tyrrell County man in the Beaufort County jail.

The Highway Patrol said it started on Highway 32 in Washington County when a motorcyclists wouldn’t stop for a speeding violation.

The chase moved into Beaufort County and troopers said maximum speeds hit 130 miles per hour.

Troopers stopped the chase as it was coming into Chocowinity on U.S. 17 Business due to concerns of heavy traffic in the area.

Toby Coleson of Columbia was eventually caught by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with numerous offenses, including felony flee to elude, failure to heed blue lights/siren, speeding, and reckless driving.

Coleson was jailed on a $48,000 secured bond.

The Highway Patrol says one of their troopers received minor injuries during the chase when their cruiser went off the road and struck a ditch.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen | Edwards
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself
Northside High School student attacked
Boy charged with assault at Northside High School
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

North Carolina Department of Transportation tweet
NCDOT has snarky response to Ohio’s claim its the birthplace of aviation
Troopers continue to close off the area where the plane went down Thursday.
Federal investigators arrive at deadly Onslow County plane crash
Pumpkin Carving Reveal
Pumpkin Carving Reveal
UPDATE: Goldsboro man accused of murdering mother in jail