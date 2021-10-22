Advertisement

Traffic backed up near Onslow County airport following crash

OAJ Airport
OAJ Airport(Liam Collins)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic is backed up in Onslow County following a crash.

County officials say traffic to the OAJ airport and near Catherine Lake Road are experiencing congestion after a tractor trailer overturned.

Crews are working to clear the scene, but delays could last until noon. Officials are asking drivers to take alternate routes.

