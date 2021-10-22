Advertisement

Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) said the measure will allow states to move forward on a variety of projects with money already in their hands.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While Americans wait for lawmakers to finalize a deal to fix the nation’s aging infrastructure, the Senate is taking action to try and get some local projects moving.

Senators want to give states the green light to start building, even though Congress hasn’t come to an agreement yet on a final infrastructure package.

This week, in a rare show of bipartisan unity, the Senate unanimously approved a bill which would let states use some of the federal COVID relief money they already have for infrastructure projects. The bill would help states hit hard by recent natural disasters.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who was one of the bipartisan sponsors, spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

Cornyn said, “The federal government has thrown so much money at the state and local government. If they have excess funds, I don’t want them to fritter it away on things that really won’t be lasting. So, this incentivizes them to use it on things that will be lasting and productive like infrastructure.”

This bill would cap how much of the Covid relief money could be used for infrastructure.

Either $10 million or 30 percent of the unused Covid money in each state.

The House would need to take this bill up before it con head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen | Edwards
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself
Northside High School student attacked
Boy charged with assault at Northside High School
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Early voting in Pitt County
Early voting begins in Eastern North Carolina
House lawmakers Monday voted to override Gov. Beverly Perdue's veto
Former Gov. Perdue back leading national testing board
Allison Dahle and other state representatives speak out against the lieutenant governor.
Members and allies of LGBTQ community speak out against Lt. Gov. Robinson’s comments
Dan Crawford of NC League of Conservation Voters discusses HB 951 on Friday.
Energy bill gets pushback from environmental groups
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Lt. Gov. Robinson defends homophobic comments, dismisses calls for resignation