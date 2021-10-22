Schools in Eastern Carolina vote to add a teacher workday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools passed a motion Friday morning in a 5-1 vote to add a teacher workday for teachers and students who have been working nonstop since the pandemic started.

Worth Forbes was the only school board member to vote against the motion.

The decision comes as other school systems in Eastern North Carolina do the same thing in order to give their staff a break.

“It’s really difficult. In a normal school year, we have absences, but when students are missing ten days at a time because they’ve been quarantined or they get sick, that’s a long time for them to be out. And some of my kids who have had COVID or had other sicknesses... you know they aren’t going to keep doing their work from home when they have a 103 temperature so I keep telling them ‘I’ll get you caught up when you come back. Don’t worry I’m going to work with you.’”

Some teachers have planning periods during the school day in order to catch up, grade assignments and whatever else they need to do, but that hasn’t been the case lately.

Teachers say with the substitute shortage, they are using their planning period to cover classes and sit in other meetings, leaving them to plan before and after the school day starts and on the weekends.

Thus, some school systems like Pitt County Schools and Craven County Schools are trying to help by offering a teacher workday on Nov. 12th.

“It means a lot. It shows that senior leadership is listening, it shows that our school board recognizes that we need something.”

Craven County Schools Superintendent Wendy Miller says the only thing the school system asks teachers to do on this workday is one kind thing for themselves.

“They’ve had the foot on the gas, wide open for the last 18 months. Folks would say they’ve worked twice as hard because they’ve had to teach students face to face, other students at home so it’s been a challenge like never before and they’ve given of themselves both mentally and physically and so I think it’s so important that we show them we value them.”

PCS said the school system has plenty of banked hours to use and students will still have 180 school days total for the school year.

In addition to the teacher workday on Nov. 12th, Pitt County Schools also approved an early release day on Feb. 23rd for students and staff.

