Saving Graces: Casey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Casey.

Casey was found as a stray with her kittens who have all been adopted. At first, volunteers say she was shy around new people and during new experiences, but has slowly gained more confidence.

Volunteers say she loves people and gets along well with other cats, as well.

Saving Graces is also looking for foster homes to take in the adoptable cats and kittens. If you are interested, you can reach out to Saving Graces at savinggraces4@aol.com.

If you are interested in adopting Casey, click here. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.