Principal, assistant principal of the year named in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new principal of the year in Pitt County.

Alison Covington from South Greenville Elementary School was named this year’s principal of the year for Pitt County Schools. She got her master’s from ECU and has spent the last 18 years in education. She has been at South Greenville for 1.5 years.

The assistant principal at South Central High School Yolanda Brickhouse was recognized as assistant principal of the year. She also graduated from ECU and has 15 years of experience.

All of the finalists are listed below:

Alison Covington, Principal, South Greenville Elementary School

Dierdre Ingram, Principal, Belvoir Elementary School

Kim Harris, Principal, C.M. Eppes Middle School

Yolanda Brickhouse, Assistant Principal, South Central High School

Lavetta Roundtree, Assistant Principal, South Greenville, Elementary School

Daniale Stancil, Assistant Principal, Hope Middle School

All finalists were nominated by their colleagues through an application and interview process.

