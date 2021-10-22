Advertisement

POLICE: Drive-by shooting in Roanoke Rapids leads to arrest, one hurt

(Hawaii News Now)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WITN) - A drive-by shooting Friday has led to two arrests and one man injured.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says Darrell Johnson was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say the man he shot at, Eric Robinson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.

We’re told at about 10 a.m., officers responded to Becker Drive and Old Farm Road due to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, they saw Robinson with gunshot wounds to his leg and hand.

Halifax County dispatchers told police Johnson was on the phone with them, asking for an officer to come to where he was.

We’re told Halifax County deputies helped Roanoke police officers find Johnson and he was arrested and jailed. Robinson was treated and released from Vidant North Hospital.

Both Johnson and Robinson received a $50,000 secured bond and have their first court appearances on Oct. 28th.

