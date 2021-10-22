Pink Ribbon Run for breast cancer happening Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 5k and 1 mile walk will benefit those affected by breast cancer in Eastern Carolina.

The Pink Ribbon Run is happening Sunday, October 24 at 2 p.m. The race begins at Village Point Market at 620 Red Banks Road in Greenville.

The race is $25 per person and $30 per person same-day registration. You can also sponsor a pink flamingo at the finish line in honor or memory of a breast cancer patient for $20.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Cancer Services of Eastern Carolina. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

