NCDOT has snarky response to Ohio’s claim it’s the birthplace of aviation

North Carolina Department of Transportation tweet
North Carolina Department of Transportation tweet(NCDOT Twitter page)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation had the perfect response to Ohio’s new standard license plate design.

The license plate has a banner saying “Birthplace of Aviation,” coming out of a drawing of the Wright brothers’ plane. However, people were quick to point out that the design of the plate had the banner coming out of the front of the plane, instead of the back.

The Wright brothers grew up in Ohio, but of course first took flight in Kitty Hawk, here in Eastern Carolina.

Thus came the NCDOT’s witty response to Ohio’s new plate on its official Twitter page. It wrote, “Y’all leave Ohio alone. They wouldn’t know. They weren’t there. #FirstInFlight

Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles acknowledged the error in direction of the banner, but fixing the orientation likely won’t settle the issue for North Carolinians.

With Ohio’s new license plate design fixed, it doesn’t seem like the good-natured feud between the two states of the real birthplace of aviation will be solved anytime soon.

