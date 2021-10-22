Man arrested for September murder in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Friday for a Sept. 30th murder.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 34-year-old Donovan Wooten was arrested for the murder of Dashaunti Waters at about 3:30 p.m.

We’re told the murder occurred at about 4 a.m. Sept. 30th when officers were called to S. Leslie Street because of shots being fired. Officers saw a vehicle crashed into a home on E. Walnut Street and found the driver, 28-year-old Waters, dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Police say Wooten was brought before the Wayne County Magistrate and jailed without bond. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday.

