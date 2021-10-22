Key takeaways from Elon Poll on vaccines in North Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Following the CDC’s announcement on Thursday that there are booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., more North Carolinians are eligible to get an extra layer of protection against the coronavirus.

“Mix and match means that you can basically pick any other vaccine you like for a booster dose,” Wes Gray, Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health director said.

The news comes as Elon University released results from a recent survey on Friday, involving questions focused on COVID-19-related topics including vaccine boosters, vaccine mandates and grades for public officials for their handlings of the pandemic.

Poll director Jason Husser said those who had already been vaccinated overwhelmingly said they are in favor of taking another shot.

“Right now, it looks like probably about 80% of those who were initially vaccinated will eventually get a booster shot,” Husser said.

But for those who weren’t in favor of the vaccine to begin with, five different surveys show their attitudes haven’t changed.

About 20 percent of N.C. adults say they have not been vaccinated and it’s unlikely they will get vaccinated, the survey found. (WITN)

“Back in October of 2020, 25% of folks were saying, ‘No they weren’t gonna take a vaccine,’” Husser said. “That changed a little bit and fell to 20% by December of 2020. And now in October 2021, we’re still at around 20% of people saying they don’t plan to take a vaccine.”

With billions of dollars spent on public service announcements and messaging, Husser said the findings show there’s not much room to try to persuade people who aren’t planning to take a vaccine.

“If I was in charge of a budget about advertising to people who had not been vaccinated, I’m not sure that I would be optimistic that if we spend another 100 million dollars to try to convince people to take a vaccine that it’s gonna make much difference.”

For Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health, Gray said other people are hesitant because they’ve heard about potential side effects.

“We want to make sure that people know that it’s recommended for pregnant women, people thinking of becoming pregnant, even in the third trimester and then definitely breastfeeding women,” Gray said. “Definitely very important to get the vaccines. Very safe, and very beneficial to both the patient and the child.”

Husser said they’re seeing more of a political divide related to vaccine mandates.

Have N.C.'s rules and regulations been too restrictive? The survey asked. (Elon University)

Elon Poll findings show there's more political divide over vaccine mandates. (Elon University)

“Among Democrats, 83% approved of this OSHA requirement, only 41% of Republicans approved of the OSHA requirement,” Husser said. “That’s a sign that we’re probably gonna see continued polarization about things like vaccine requirements of employers.”

OSHA requirements refer to rules employers enforce to keep employees safe, like mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s grades have also been almost constant over the last year, according to Husser.

Last October, 18% of people gave Cooper an “A,” and 25% gave him a “B.” This year, 17% of people gave him an “A,” and 26% of people gave him a “B.”

Husser said this suggests Cooper has maintained the same level of support he had going into last year’s election.

The survey also looked at how optimistic people are ahead of the holidays.

“In this survey, the Elon Poll found that a smaller portion — just 40 percent — believe that life will be a little or a lot better by Christmas,” Husser said. “The poll found this month that 42 percent of N.C. adults believe life will be ‘about the same way that it is now.’”

“The Delta variant wave of cases seems to have stemmed much of the optimism we measured in early summer with more than half of residents not anticipating any improvement in life in terms of the pandemic between now and Christmas. I suspect this mood will improve if cases continue to decline and vaccines become available to children under 12.”

MTW District Health will start offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster on Wednesday by appointment.

The Greene County Health Department said its preparing to offer the Moderna booster but will have more information on Monday.

The Beaufort County Health Department released a statement on Friday saying it anticipates administering booster shots in a drive-thru setting as early as Thursday, Nov. 4.

