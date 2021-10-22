Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County celebrates 30 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County recognized a man Friday for being the first person to receive keys to a new home thirty years ago.

In a press release, officials said they dedicated their first home dedication ceremony to Chester Newton and his family on Oct. 22, 1991.

We’re told Newton moved to Greenville from Fremont, Wayne County and told his many siblings “one day the Lord will bless me with a house.”

Officials say when Newton’s doctor and others learned his five-person family was renting an old, three-bedroom trailer, they put him in touch with Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

They say Newton worked for Chicod Elementary in Greenville for many years and in 2009, faculty and students came together to help Newton pay the last $1,000 on his mortgage. He retired from the school in 2012.

We celebrate the Newton family and all Habitat for Humanity families in their journey to homeownership and we feel privileged to lend a hand. We thank all of our partners, past and present, who have helped make these dreams reality.”

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County can be found here.

