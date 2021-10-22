Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County celebrates 30 years

Chester Newton is recognized by Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County
Chester Newton is recognized by Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County(Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County recognized a man Friday for being the first person to receive keys to a new home thirty years ago.

In a press release, officials said they dedicated their first home dedication ceremony to Chester Newton and his family on Oct. 22, 1991.

We’re told Newton moved to Greenville from Fremont, Wayne County and told his many siblings “one day the Lord will bless me with a house.”

Officials say when Newton’s doctor and others learned his five-person family was renting an old, three-bedroom trailer, they put him in touch with Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

They say Newton worked for Chicod Elementary in Greenville for many years and in 2009, faculty and students came together to help Newton pay the last $1,000 on his mortgage. He retired from the school in 2012.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen | Edwards
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Northside High School student attacked
Boy charged with assault at Northside High School

Latest News

Federal investigators arrived just before noon on Friday.
Names released in deadly Onslow County plane crash
October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
When is Trick or Treat this year?
North Carolina Department of Transportation tweet
NCDOT has a snarky response to Ohio’s claim it’s the birthplace of aviation
Toby Coleson
Troopers say motorcycle chase hit speeds of 130 m.p.h.