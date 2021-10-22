Greene Central ties state record with 28th consecutive conference title, looks to have strong postseason

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The state team tennis tournaments got underway Wednesday. Regional singles and doubles start Friday. Conferences wrapped up last week. Greene Central reached an amazing milestone when it clinched its conference title. 28 straight seasons as team conference champ.

“When I came here we had done 20 in a row. It’s a privilege to be able to try and take on that tradition and continued on,” says Greene Central head coach Tim Medlin, “Fortunately we’ve been able to add eight more to the slate to tie the state record.”

It’s such a long streak there have been parents part of the streak who have had kids join in the legacy. It’s something now coach and daughter have in common as well...

“It’s a challenge especially being the coaches daughter,” says Anna Katherine Medline, “It’s a lot more weight on my shoulders... I think it’s one of the hardest sports. It involves a lot of dedication and practice.”

Top to bottom the Greene Central girls don’t care what age you are. You better come ready to compete at practice every day.

“We are all so close,” says Rams junior Kristen Colie, “Our one and two, and three and four are all so close. We have a lot of skill on this team probably the best six we’ve had in a while.”

“I think that’s what helps us win. Because usually when you see teams they are one and two is good but it drops. But we’re solid all the way through,” says Rams senior McKinsey Harper, “And even players that sit the bench, they are still great. Everybody just gives their all and nobody doesn’t wanna be here so it’s just great to have a team that actually cares.”

Year round, from little kids to seniors, Snow Hill means tennis.

“It’s not just something that you come August and you start playing,” says Rams senior Venancia Miller, “it’s something you got to keep going with.”

If you think this streak is going to end any time soon?

“We start identifying kids as early as second grade believe it or not,” says coach Medlin, “I’ve got some five-year-old’s that work with me and they see this varsity team like a bunch of superstars. Like you’d see players on TV. They come out to watch them, and cheer for them, and want to emulate them one day.”

