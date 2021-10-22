Four arrested for Lenoir County catalytic converter thefts

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men have been arrested in relation to the stealing of catalytic converters stretching back two months in Lenoir County.

Deputies say Daniel Patrick King, Curtis Pate, Tony Hunt, and William Hill were arrested. Here is how they were charged:

Daniel Patrick King:

Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Six counts of felony possession of stolen goods

Five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny of a motor vehicle

Conspiracy to commit felony larceny

Three counts of motor vehicle parts

Three counts of injury to personal property

Curtis Pate:

Larceny of motor vehicle parts

Two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony conspiracy to commit larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

Tony Hunt:

Attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts

William Hill:

Five counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

Five counts of felony possession of stolen goods

First-degree trespassing

“Our citizens and business owners are tired of suspects like these taking money out of their pockets. We have had individuals, church vans, car lots, body shops, etc. that have been victims of these thefts involving catalytic converters. These crimes cost the business owner, individual and insurance companies lots of money. We know these may not be the only suspects who are committing these crimes, but the rest should take notice that we are going to identify you and charge you if you do this in Lenoir County.”

We’re told King was served with three orders for arrest for failing to appear in court for numerous wildlife violations. He is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Pate was given a $40,000 secured bond, Hunt was given a $10,000 secured bond and Hill was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.