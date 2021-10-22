Advertisement

Four arrested for Lenoir County catalytic converter thefts

(Top) Hill, Hunt (Bottom) King, Pate
(Top) Hill, Hunt (Bottom) King, Pate(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men have been arrested in relation to the stealing of catalytic converters stretching back two months in Lenoir County.

Deputies say Daniel Patrick King, Curtis Pate, Tony Hunt, and William Hill were arrested. Here is how they were charged:

Daniel Patrick King:

  • Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Six counts of felony possession of stolen goods
  • Five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense
  • Two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods
  • Two counts of misdemeanor larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Conspiracy to commit felony larceny
  • Three counts of motor vehicle parts
  • Three counts of injury to personal property

Curtis Pate:

  • Larceny of motor vehicle parts
  • Two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle
  • Felony breaking and entering
  • Felony larceny after breaking and entering
  • Felony conspiracy to commit larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

Tony Hunt:

  • Attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts

William Hill:

  • Five counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts
  • Five counts of felony possession of stolen goods
  • First-degree trespassing

We’re told King was served with three orders for arrest for failing to appear in court for numerous wildlife violations. He is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Pate was given a $40,000 secured bond, Hunt was given a $10,000 secured bond and Hill was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen | Edwards
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Northside High School student attacked
Boy charged with assault at Northside High School

Latest News

Man arrested for September murder in Goldsboro
Tar-Pamlico kayak team returns with highlights and concerns
Police are looking for this man after he stole some rims off a car last week.
WHO AM I: Greenville police looking for car thief
Jeffrey Johnson
Carteret County man arrested after deputies rescue 22 pit bulls from him