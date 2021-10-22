Four arrested for Lenoir County catalytic converter thefts
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men have been arrested in relation to the stealing of catalytic converters stretching back two months in Lenoir County.
Deputies say Daniel Patrick King, Curtis Pate, Tony Hunt, and William Hill were arrested. Here is how they were charged:
Daniel Patrick King:
- Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle
- Six counts of felony possession of stolen goods
- Five counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense
- Two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods
- Two counts of misdemeanor larceny of a motor vehicle
- Conspiracy to commit felony larceny
- Three counts of motor vehicle parts
- Three counts of injury to personal property
Curtis Pate:
- Larceny of motor vehicle parts
- Two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle
- Felony breaking and entering
- Felony larceny after breaking and entering
- Felony conspiracy to commit larceny and misdemeanor larceny.
Tony Hunt:
- Attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts
William Hill:
- Five counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts
- Five counts of felony possession of stolen goods
- First-degree trespassing
We’re told King was served with three orders for arrest for failing to appear in court for numerous wildlife violations. He is jailed on a $150,000 bond.
Pate was given a $40,000 secured bond, Hunt was given a $10,000 secured bond and Hill was given a $50,000 secured bond.
