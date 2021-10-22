Duplin County man sentenced to more than 12 years for trafficking almost a kilo of meth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years on drug and gun charges.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Alexander Hawes was charged and sentenced for the following crimes:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

Two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Two counts of possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says court documents showed Duplin County deputies bought drugs from Hawes in Rose Hill on July 17th and August 4th of 2020. They say Hawes had a handgun with him both times.

We’re told the Duplin County Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Hawes’ home on Aug. 29th, 2020 and found a fully automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a small amount of meth and a sawed-off shotgun. Law enforcement also found “buy money” that Hawes had from an exchange with deputies two days earlier.

Federal prosecutors say Hawes was arrested at his home on Dec. 9, 2020. He had a loaded handgun and rifle on him, and another fully automatic gun with a high capacity magazine, over 1.5 ounces of meth and another sawed-off shotgun at his home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says law enforcement figured out Hawes sold and/or possessed with the intent to sell almost a kilogram of meth.

