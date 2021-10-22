Advertisement

Crews continue to investigate deadly Onslow County plane crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be back on scene investigating a deadly plane crash in Onslow County.

Two people died in a plane crash in Onslow County around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the fire chief of Holly Ridge says.

We’re told two other passengers on the plane were injured and brought to the hospital.

The fire chief says the crash took place in a heavily wooded area.

Sgt. Edwards with highway patrol says witnesses saw and heard the plane seem to have “some type of stress” and be unable to gain enough lift during takeoff.

Emergency management says the plane went down between Holly Ridge and Surf City late this afternoon. The crash site was located around 6:30 p.m.

The FAA tells WITN a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed after departing from Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport in Holly Ridge around 5:00 p.m. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

Law enforcement officers blocked off Sound Road. That is in the vicinity of the Holly Ridge Airpark just outside of Holly Ridge.

Just before 6 p.m., two Onslow County ambulances were seen going into the closed-off area.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen | Edwards
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself
Northside High School student attacked
Boy charged with assault at Northside High School
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Pumpkin Carving Reveal
Pumpkin Carving Reveal
UPDATE: Goldsboro man accused of murdering mother in jail
Sylvan Heights Bird Park
Sylvan Heights Bird Park
Casey
Saving Graces: Casey
Sylvan Heights hosting 15 year anniversary event Saturday