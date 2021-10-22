Crews continue to investigate deadly Onslow County plane crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be back on scene investigating a deadly plane crash in Onslow County.

Two people died in a plane crash in Onslow County around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the fire chief of Holly Ridge says.

We’re told two other passengers on the plane were injured and brought to the hospital.

The fire chief says the crash took place in a heavily wooded area.

Sgt. Edwards with highway patrol says witnesses saw and heard the plane seem to have “some type of stress” and be unable to gain enough lift during takeoff.

Emergency management says the plane went down between Holly Ridge and Surf City late this afternoon. The crash site was located around 6:30 p.m.

The FAA tells WITN a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed after departing from Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport in Holly Ridge around 5:00 p.m. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

Law enforcement officers blocked off Sound Road. That is in the vicinity of the Holly Ridge Airpark just outside of Holly Ridge.

Just before 6 p.m., two Onslow County ambulances were seen going into the closed-off area.

