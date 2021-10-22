Craven County school board votes to keep mask policy in place until cases drop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Board of Education met Thursday evening to discuss safety changes including the district’s mask policy.

Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller spoke to the board and gave a recommendation that the board continues its existing mask policy.

Her recommendation is that when Craven County moves to less than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 8% of positive nucleic acid amplification tests in the past 7 days, she will contact the board chair and a special called meeting will be made with the purpose of making masks optional.

Even if in that case, Miller said masks will still be required on public transportation because it is required by federal law.

Miller’s recommendation labels the previously laid-out case and positive test numbers as moderate in terms of COVID-19 severity, whereas on Oct. 16th, the county had 210 new cases in the past 7 days, which is firmly in the high severity rate.

According to the data presented, in the past 7 days, an 8.17% positive NAAT test rate was recorded, which is listed as substantial.

Miller’s recommendation and process, which was agreed upon by the board, can be seen below.

Craven County Board of Education mask policy recommendation (Craven County Board of Education)

Craven County school board mask optional process (Craven County Board of Education)

New processes in place that Miller recommended include visitors/volunteers being allowed in buildings, but they must adhere to established protocols for volunteering and COVID, athletic events and band participation will follow established protocols and all-day field trips and overnight trips are open for requesting approval.

