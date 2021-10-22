Advertisement

Carteret County man arrested after deputies rescue 22 pit bulls from him

Jeffrey Johnson
Jeffrey Johnson(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A total of 22 pit bulls have been rescued from a Newport man.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Jeffrey Johnson was arrested and charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He was also charged with violating the Carteret County solid waste ordinance.

Deputies say they were called to Johnson’s home on East Southwinds Drive after citizens reported concerns over the hoarding and mistreatment of animals there.

Deputies say they worked with Carteret County Animal Control officers and rescued 22 pit bulls suffering from “extreme neglect,” including one dog that needed immediate medical attention.

Deputy Jessica Newman investigated the case and said several puppies were chained to stakes in the ground and had irritated skin, cuts and open sores on their bodies.

Johnson was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Oct. 25th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen | Edwards
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Northside High School student attacked
Boy charged with assault at Northside High School

Latest News

POLICE: Drive-by shooting in Roanoke Rapids leads to arrest, one hurt
Chester Newton is recognized by Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County celebrates 30 years
Federal investigators arrived just before noon on Friday.
Names released in deadly Onslow County plane crash
This mugshot is from Dec. 9th.
Duplin County man sentenced to more than 12 years for trafficking almost a kilo of meth