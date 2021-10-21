Advertisement

When is Trick or Treat this year?

October 31st this year falls on a Sunday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?

But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? With October 31st this year on a Sunday, some are wondering when to expect the children.

WITN reached out to dozens of towns, cities, and counties about their trick-or-treat times.

Here’s what we found out:

Atlantic Beach - No specific hours

Ayden - Halloween festival Saturday 6-8pm, Sunday no set hours

Bayboro - No specific hours

Beaulaville - Sunday 6-8 p.m.

Beaufort - Up to residents, usually starts at dark

Beaufort County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours

Bridgeton - No specific hours

Carteret County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours

Craven County (unincorporated areas) - -No response

Duplin County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours

Emerald Isle - No specific hours

Farmville - Sunday starting at dusk

Greenville - No specific hours

Grifton - Sunday 5-8pm

Havelock - Sunday 6-8 pm

Holly Ridge - Sunday 4-9pm

Jacksonville - Sunday 5-8:30pm

Kinston - No specific hours

Lenior County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours

Maysville - Saturday 5-8pm

Martin County - No specific hours

Morehead City - No specific hours

New Bern - Sunday, no specific hours

Newport - Hootenanny 6-9pm Sunday Newport Park. No set hours for trick or treat

Onslow County (unincorporated areas) - Sunday 5:30-8pm

Oriental - Sunday starting at dusk

Pitt County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours

Plymouth - Saturday 6-9pm

Pollocksville - Sunday 5-7:30pm

Richlands - Sunday 5:30-8pm

River Bend - No specific hours

Snow Hill - No response

Swansboro - No specific hours

Wallace - No response

Warsaw - Saturday 5-7pm

Washington - No response

Washington County (unincorporated areas) - Saturday 6-9pm

Williamston - No specific hours

Winterville - Downtown Fright Night Sunday 3-8pm. No set hours for trick or treat

If your location is not listed, you might want to call your local law enforcement agency to learn your hours.

