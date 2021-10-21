When is Trick or Treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?
But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? With October 31st this year on a Sunday, some are wondering when to expect the children.
WITN reached out to dozens of towns, cities, and counties about their trick-or-treat times.
Here’s what we found out:
Atlantic Beach - No specific hours
Ayden - Halloween festival Saturday 6-8pm, Sunday no set hours
Bayboro - No specific hours
Beaulaville - Sunday 6-8 p.m.
Beaufort - Up to residents, usually starts at dark
Beaufort County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours
Bridgeton - No specific hours
Carteret County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours
Craven County (unincorporated areas) - -No response
Duplin County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours
Emerald Isle - No specific hours
Farmville - Sunday starting at dusk
Greenville - No specific hours
Grifton - Sunday 5-8pm
Havelock - Sunday 6-8 pm
Holly Ridge - Sunday 4-9pm
Jacksonville - Sunday 5-8:30pm
Kinston - No specific hours
Lenior County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours
Maysville - Saturday 5-8pm
Martin County - No specific hours
Morehead City - No specific hours
New Bern - Sunday, no specific hours
Newport - Hootenanny 6-9pm Sunday Newport Park. No set hours for trick or treat
Onslow County (unincorporated areas) - Sunday 5:30-8pm
Oriental - Sunday starting at dusk
Pitt County (unincorporated areas) - No specific hours
Plymouth - Saturday 6-9pm
Pollocksville - Sunday 5-7:30pm
Richlands - Sunday 5:30-8pm
River Bend - No specific hours
Snow Hill - No response
Swansboro - No specific hours
Wallace - No response
Warsaw - Saturday 5-7pm
Washington - No response
Washington County (unincorporated areas) - Saturday 6-9pm
Williamston - No specific hours
Winterville - Downtown Fright Night Sunday 3-8pm. No set hours for trick or treat
If your location is not listed, you might want to call your local law enforcement agency to learn your hours.
