Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville raises $45,000

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several hundred people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville last Saturday.

The walking fundraiser took place at Riverwood Crossing Park and in people’s own neighborhoods, and raised $45,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

The Alzheimer’s Association says TransImpact was the top fundraising team this year, raising $18,990. Other top fundraising teams include Call To Mind ($4,885) and PHor our PHlocking PHriends ($3,622).

“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff, and the Onslow County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

“Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”

Walk to End Alzheimer's Jacksonville (Alzheimer's Association)

People affected by Alzheimer’s were honored with the Promise Garden ceremony Saturday. The association says it is continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $55,000 by the end of the year.

The Alzheimer’s Association says its Walk to End Alzheimer’s event is the world’s largest to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/jacksonvillenc.

