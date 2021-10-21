Sylvan Heights hosting 15 year anniversary event Saturday

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary in a big way this weekend.

The Year of the Flamingo fundraiser is happening October 23, 2021 from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. at the park. The event will feature food, live and online auctions and spotlight the park’s flamingos.

On October 30, the park will also host the Trick or Tweet event. It is the first time the event has happened since 2019. It’s a family oriented event that will include staff in costumes handing out candy in the park from 5- 6 p.m. and costs $2 per trick-or-treater.

Kat Lewandowksi with the bird park dropped by WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning to show off a two-week-old Maned Duck, also known as the Australian Wood Duck, named Ozzy. They are similar in appearance to geese and used to be considered geese due to their appearance and behaviors, but genetically, they are a duck. The species is featured at a park exhibit.

To check out the Maned Duck, watch the video above!

