Silver Alert issued for Kinston man
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kinston man.
Kinston police are looking for 58-year-old Darcy Nolan. He is 6′1″, 240 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was last seen on Rosa Vista Drive in Kinston wearing a denim hat, blue t-shirt, black jacket and jogging pants with black shoes. Officers believe he might be driving a blue 4-door car.
If you know where he might be, call Kinston police at (252) 559-6118.
