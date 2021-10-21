Silver Alert issued for Kinston man

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kinston man.

Kinston police are looking for 58-year-old Darcy Nolan. He is 6′1″, 240 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen on Rosa Vista Drive in Kinston wearing a denim hat, blue t-shirt, black jacket and jogging pants with black shoes. Officers believe he might be driving a blue 4-door car.

If you know where he might be, call Kinston police at (252) 559-6118.

