Rocky Mount school faculty member charged with sex offenses involving student

Cameron Burgess
Cameron Burgess(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A faculty member at a school has been charged with sex acts with a student.

Rocky Mount police say a school resource officer at Rocky Mount Prepatory received a complaint about 22-year-old Cameron Burgess being involved with a female student who is a juvenile.

After an investigation, police charged him with statutory sex offense and sex acts with a student.

He’s being held under a $50,000 bond.

