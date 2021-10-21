Rocky Mount school faculty member charged with sex offenses involving student

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A faculty member at a school has been charged with sex acts with a student.

Rocky Mount police say a school resource officer at Rocky Mount Prepatory received a complaint about 22-year-old Cameron Burgess being involved with a female student who is a juvenile.

After an investigation, police charged him with statutory sex offense and sex acts with a student.

He’s being held under a $50,000 bond.

