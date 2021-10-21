RDU believes declining impact of Delta variant behind passenger traffic increase

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport saw higher than expected traffic of passengers in September.

802,000 total passengers flew through the airport, 8% higher than expected, which has led officials with the airport to believe the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant is declining.

“Passenger traffic at RDU outpaced the national recovery in September, which is a really great sign for our market,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

“The trends we’ve seen over the past few months indicate RDU is in a good position to continue down the runway to recovery.”

Airport officials say declining COVID death rates in the country continue to correlate with increased airline ticket sales.

