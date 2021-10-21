Advertisement

RDU believes declining impact of Delta variant behind passenger traffic increase

(Courtesy of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport saw higher than expected traffic of passengers in September.

802,000 total passengers flew through the airport, 8% higher than expected, which has led officials with the airport to believe the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant is declining.

“Passenger traffic at RDU outpaced the national recovery in September, which is a really great sign for our market,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

“The trends we’ve seen over the past few months indicate RDU is in a good position to continue down the runway to recovery.”

Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority

Airport officials say declining COVID death rates in the country continue to correlate with increased airline ticket sales.

More about the airport can be found on its website.

