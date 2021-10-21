Advertisement

POLICE: Man arrested after murdering mother, hurting himself

(Source: Gray News)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Thursday morning for murdering his mother and then injuring himself.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 33-year-old DeCarlos Jones was arrested for the murder of his mother, 53-year-old Towanda Jones.

At about 8 a.m., officers say they arrived at a home on Rosewood Avenue for a wellness check. They entered and saw two people on the floor.

We’re told the mother appeared to be dead and her son had injuries that looked self-inflicted.

Police say Towanda Jones was pronounced dead. Medics began trying to save DeCarlos Jones and an ambulance took him to UNC Wayne Health Care.

The Goldsboro Police Department says the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit officers investigated and found out Towanda Jones was the mother of DeCarlos Jones.

DeCarlos Jones is currently jailed and will be placed before a magistrate once his injuries are treated.

