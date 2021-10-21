Advertisement

Person of interest in Jacksonville grocery store assault

This man is a person of interest in the grocery store assault.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a man who is a person of interest in an assault that happened at a Jacksonville grocery store.

It happened at the Food Lion on Branchwood Drive.

The man is between 25 to 35 years old, approximately 6′0 to 6′3 tall. At the time he was wearing a black hat, all black clothing and a yellow traffic vest.

Anyone with information on the man should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6418 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

