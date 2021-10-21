Man arrested in Pamlico County for shooting another man with shotgun

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Thursday for shooting another man with a shotgun.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Clifton Midgette was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.

We’re told the victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Deputies say at about 10:46 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a fight on Mill Pond Road in Alliance, Pamlico County. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a shotgun wound to the upper thigh.

The victim was rushed to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Witnesses said a fight broke out between the men before Midgette brought out the shotgun and shot the victim once, according to deputies.

Deputies say they searched Midgette’s home and found the suspected shotgun used.

Midgette is jailed under a $125,000 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday.

