KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating an armed robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Paniagua Tire Shop at the old K-Mart on 1628 N. Queen Street around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police say, there have been no reported injuries, but some money was taken.

There are currently no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

