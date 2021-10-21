Advertisement

Greenville man sentenced to over 14 years for armed robbery, shooting

(WTOC)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was sentenced to 14 1/4 years in prison by federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Tyv Jones was charged with interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm in connection to a crime of violence. He pled guilty to the charges on July 16 of this year.

Federal prosecutors say court documents showed 20-year-old Jones and another unidentified person committed armed robbery at the JIA Sweepstakes in Greenville on Jan. 15, 2020.

We’re told surveillance footage from inside the business showed Jones and the other person carrying a revolver and an AK-47-style rifle as they rushed in.

Federal prosecutors say the footage also shows the two of them forcing customers into a bathroom and Jones shooting the door at least once. They then broke into the business office, grabbed the clerk, assaulted her, held her at gunpoint and demanded money.

We’re told the pair left with about $3,000 in cash and two cellphones. Jones traveled to Hampton, Virginia where he was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020.

