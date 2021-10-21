ECU’s conference, the AAC, announcing 6 additions in response to trio leaving for Big 12

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference announcing officially this morning the addition of 6 new teams to join the conference in the near future.

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Florida Atlantic University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of North Texas, Rice University, and University of Texas at San Antonio will join the AAC ranks at a time to be determined.

The move comes in response to Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati leaving the conference for the Big 12 in the next few years.

Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said, “This is a strategic expansion that accomplishes a number of goals as we take the conference into its second decade. We are adding excellent institutions that are established in major cities and have invested in competing at the highest level. We have enhanced geographical concentration which will especially help the conferences men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports teams.”

There is a press conference at Noon. We will update later this evening.

