Winterville Charter Academy unanimously votes to form Anti-Racist Committee

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A charter school in Greenville is still dealing with the fallout of a “racially insensitive” lesson taught by a teacher in September.

Parents told WITN that the teacher, who has since resigned, told eighth-graders that if the U.S. Constitution didn’t exist, they would be slaves.

“She had them raise their hand during a constitutional lesson and reminded them that if it wasn’t for the Constitution, they would be her slaves. Her field slaves,” said Kanisha Tillman, whose child was in the classroom.

Winterville Charter Academy’s School Board voted unanimously in a Zoom meeting Tuesday to form an Anti-Racist Committee.

We’re told the group is made up entirely of parents and school board members and will review and offer suggestions for disciplinary actions for students and staff when accusations of racism are reported.

The proposal for the new committee can be seen below.

ARC members will also monitor anti-racism training for Winterville Charter Academy teachers.

Mary Martin, a Winterville Charter Academy School board member, is leading the initiative and hopes the committee can resolve the tension in the school and prevent other situations from happening in the first place.

“We just feel like it’s really important during times like these that we are amplifying black voices and doing everything we can in this environment to do everything we can to be anti-racist in this environment. Nowadays it’s not enough to not consider yourself a racist. We have to actually be working to be anti-racist.”

Mary Martin, Winterville Charter Academy School Board member

Another committee member and parent of a Winterville Charter Academy student, Salihah Frazier, tells WITN teachers of the academy will take part in anti-racism training on Oct. 28th, 2021.

