SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A shark feeding frenzy was caught on video earlier this week at an Eastern Carolina fishing pier.

Donnie Johnson sent the video to WECT in Wilmington this morning.

It shows probably more than a hundred sharks at the Surf City Pier and they’re likely feeding on a school of fish.

Johnson said he shot the video Monday evening.

