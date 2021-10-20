Advertisement

Video appears to show dozens of sharks near pier in Surf City

A WECT viewer recently sent us video that appears to show dozens of sharks near an area pier.
A WECT viewer recently sent us video that appears to show dozens of sharks near an area pier.(Donnie Johnson)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A WECT viewer recently sent us video that appears to show dozens of sharks near an area pier.

According to Donnie Johnson, the video was shot on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Surf City Pier.

Did you take a great picture or have awesome video? We want to see it!

But we aren’t able to use any content submitted via email or Facebook.

So make sure to upload your pictures and videos to See it, Snap it, Send it for a chance to see it used on air, online or social media.

Click here to upload them! You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Alfornia Anderson
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders

Latest News

Craig Lauginghouse
Pamlico County man arrested following drugs, firearms seizure
Beaufort Police warn of coyotes in the area.
Beaufort Police warn of coyotes in the area
vaccine incentive
Beaufort County school board approves bonus for vaccinated staff
Wayne County highway reopens after propane truck flips over