Craven County deputy shot on duty released from hospital

Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dogs
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dogs(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County deputy who was shot on Crooked Run Drive earlier this month has been released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Deputy Zach Bellingham was met by his dogs Bella and Alex before being released and heading to Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta.

Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog(Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Bellingham was with other deputies serving commitment papers and conducting a wellness check at the home of Robert Westrup, 41, on Oct. 1st when officials say Westrup shot Bellingham.

Bellingham was flown to the hospital with serious injuries and Westrup has been charged with assault on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

After Bellingham’s release, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to thank the community for their continued support.

Anyone who is able to help Bellingham in his recovery should head to the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and find the instructions for how to help there.

