Teacher of the Week: Tracey Moore from J.H. Rose High School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for October 20 is Tracey Moore from J.H. Rose High School

Moore is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and mother of five. She taught at Sanderson High School in Raleigh before taking some time off to raise her children. In 2008, she went back to the classroom to teach math at J.H. Rose for what she thought would be 10 days. More than a decade later, she is still teaching at the school.

Additionally, Moore is involved in the program Taking Steps Beyond Rose, which looks to motivate students toward higher education after high school.

Moore says she loves the students, math department and all of her colleagues she has the pleasure of working with at Rose.

The person who nominated Mrs. Moore wrote, “My WITN Teacher of the Week Nomination is Tracey Moore J.H. Rose High School.

Math rarely ends up on any student’s favorite subject list. It is not an easy subject to learn or to teach. Then you add to the mix of having to do it virtually and the challenge takes on another level.

Working from home [last year], I [was] able to hear the class instruction my children are receiving from many different teachers on many different subjects. As with anything, some are just better at it than others. That is why I felt compelled to nominate Ms. Tracey Moore as teacher of the week. She is able to reach her students both in-person and virtually. She is warm, engaging and enthusiastic. She is accessible to both students in-person and at home.

She adds a touch of humor but always with professionalism. She has challenged my son and has improved his math skills tremendously and for that I am thankful and appreciative. I hope you will consider granting her the WITN’s Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Mrs. Moore!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

