Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Alfornia Anderson
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders

Latest News

Early voting in Pitt County
Early voting begins in Eastern North Carolina
House lawmakers Monday voted to override Gov. Beverly Perdue's veto
Former Gov. Perdue back leading national testing board
Allison Dahle and other state representatives speak out against the lieutenant governor.
Members and allies of LGBTQ community speak out against Lt. Gov. Robinson’s comments
Dan Crawford of NC League of Conservation Voters discusses HB 951 on Friday.
Energy bill gets pushback from environmental groups
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Lt. Gov. Robinson defends homophobic comments, dismisses calls for resignation