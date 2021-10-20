Advertisement

Police release name of 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City on Wednesday released the name of a child who was killed in a shooting this past weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on Hickory Road.

Elizabeth City police said Romell Chamblee, Jr. was the five-year-old who died. Police released that information after WITN submitted a public records request.

Police initially thought the child was injured with a BB gun, but later learned he was shot in the abdomen. He later died at Sentra Albemarle Hospital.

They seized a handgun from the area where the shooting happened.

Police have not said if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

They are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 333-5555.

