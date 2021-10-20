Pet of the Week: Kenna and Greer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pets of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are an adorable pair of siblings.

Kenna and Greer are about six months old and love to be around each other! Volunteers say they would do best in a home together.

Their foster mom says they are very affectionate and love to cuddle. She says they can be a little shy at first, but grow in confidence with each other and are wonderful companions.

The humane society says their foster mom would love to see them be adopted together, so she is willing to donate $50 towards their combined adoption fee if they are adopted together.

The Canine Crawl is happening this Sunday from 1- 5 p.m. at the Town Common in Greenville. WITN’s Liz Bateson and Lauren Baker will be emceeing the event. For more information, click here.

If you are interested in adoption Kenna, Greer or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

