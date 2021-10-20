Pamlico County man arrested following drugs, firearms seizure

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man is behind bars after they seized multiple guns and drugs from his home.

On Oct. 13, the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Craig Laughinghouse’s home.

During the search, officials seized a Hi-point 45 caliber pistol, Western Field 20-gauge shotgun, crystal meth, marijuana, three digital scales, packaging materials, a bullet proof vest, and ammunition.

Laughinghouse is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintain a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, and several misdemeanors.

He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and future charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.