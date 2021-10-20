Advertisement

Pamlico County man arrested following drugs, firearms seizure

Craig Lauginghouse
Craig Lauginghouse(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man is behind bars after they seized multiple guns and drugs from his home.

On Oct. 13, the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Craig Laughinghouse’s home.

During the search, officials seized a Hi-point 45 caliber pistol, Western Field 20-gauge shotgun, crystal meth, marijuana, three digital scales, packaging materials, a bullet proof vest, and ammunition.

Laughinghouse is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintain a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, and several misdemeanors.

He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and future charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Alfornia Anderson
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders

Latest News

A WECT viewer recently sent us video that appears to show dozens of sharks near an area pier.
Video appears to show dozens of sharks near pier in Surf City
Beaufort Police warn of coyotes in the area.
Beaufort Police warn of coyotes in the area
vaccine incentive
Beaufort County school board approves bonus for vaccinated staff
Wayne County highway reopens after propane truck flips over