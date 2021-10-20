Onslow County community reacts to guns in schools

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at Swansboro Middle School confiscated a gun from a student on Monday.

Parents were notified that there was a student with a gun on campus at 3:15 p.m. at the end of the school day.

Onslow County Schools told reporters the gun was not loaded; it was in the student’s backpack, and that no students or faculty were threatened or harmed in any way.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation to determine the student’s motive behind bringing the gun to the middle school.

“I think it’s important to say okay, what was the motive? What caused the gun to be brought onto the campus? Was there a potential for someone being threatened?”

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has rules in place for students who bring firearms to school. Students are to be removed from the campus and suspended from the school and all school-sponsored events for 365 days.

In a statement, Brent Anderson, chief communications officer with Onslow County Schools, said, “It’s never okay to bring a weapon to school of any kind. A gun, knife, whatever it is.”

“In this community, there’s a lot of weapons in homes with hunting and other things that are going on. If you have those weapons in your home or if they have access to that anywhere, have those conversations with your children about what you should and should not do.” Anderson continued.

This is not the first gun brought to a school in Eastern North Carolina recently.

On Oct. 6, a student brought a gun to South Central High School in Greenville.

The student was taken into custody by Greenville Police.

