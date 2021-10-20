NC-111 in Wayne County closed due to crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A highway is closed in both directions Wednesday morning following a car crash.

The Department of Transportation says NC-111 near Seven Springs and Vann Smith Road in Wayne County is closed in both directions. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol to find out more information on the crash. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

