Advertisement

NC-111 in Wayne County closed due to crash

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A highway is closed in both directions Wednesday morning following a car crash.

The Department of Transportation says NC-111 near Seven Springs and Vann Smith Road in Wayne County is closed in both directions. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol to find out more information on the crash. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Alfornia Anderson
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders

Latest News

Kenna & Greer
Pet of the Week: Kenna and Greer
Tracey Moore
Teacher of the Week: Tracey Moore from J.H. Rose High School
Onslow County community reacts to guns in schools
Onslow County community reacts to guns in schools
While going through the lunch line, New Bern High School students may notice a few changes.
Supply chain backlog forces Eastern Carolina schools to change lunches