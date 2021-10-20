Nash County scrap dealer arrested for illegally buying catalytic converters

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of an auto parts store has been arrested for illegally buying catalytic converters.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Hewlin, the owner of Carolina Auto Parts and Salvage in Rocky Mount, was buying catalytic converters as a secondary metal recycler, which is against North Carolina state law.

We’re told Hewlin is facing the following charges:

Eight counts of felony required records and receipts for regulated metals transactions

Six counts of felony prohibited activities and transactions

One count of felony permissible payments methods for nonferrous metals purchasers

One count of misdemeanor required records and receipts for regulated metals transactions

The sheriff’s office says it has been investigating several reports of catalytic converter thefts from motor vehicles. Information was provided that indicated some of the converters were being sold to secondary metal recyclers in Nash County.

Hewlin will make his first court appearance on Oct. 22, 2021 in Nashville District Court.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.