Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Highs nearing 80° through Friday

Forecast Discussion: High pressure along the east coast will keep us sunny and quiet until a front moves through Friday. Skies will be mostly clear with a few thin clouds passing over early Wednesday. Afternoon highs will warm to the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday through Friday.

Our next rain chance will arrive Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will try to squeeze out a few showers Friday as it moves through with dry and slightly cooler weather returning just in time for the weekend. The Friday front appears to be starved for moisture, so don’t expect much rain.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast keeps us well above the frost level through this weekend.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Wednesday

A few thin clouds early then mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 79. Wind: W-7. Overnight low: 54.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 7-12. Overnight low: 61.

Friday

Partly sunny and breezy with isolated PM showers. Rain chance 30%. High near 78. Wind: SW 10-15 G20.