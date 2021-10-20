Jacksonville man sentenced to 12 years for drug and gun charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday in for charges relating to drug and gun crimes.

The Jacksonville Police Department say Robert Henderson was charged with distributing crack cocaine, possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court records say Henderson would drive from Jacksonville to New Bern, NC, in order to sell crack cocaine. After selling cocaine to an informant in 2019, detectives with the New Bern Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Henderson.

Henderson was later arrested after trying to run behind a store.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department then brought a search warrant to Henderson’s home. They found four loaded guns, almost 3 ounces of cocaine, smaller quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine, and over $36,000 in cash.

On June 14, 2021, Henderson was convicted by a jury of those charges. He was sentenced Wednesday and will spend the next 12 years in prison.

