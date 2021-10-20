Advertisement

Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host Annual Canine Crawl Sunday

20th Annual Canine Crawl
20th Annual Canine Crawl(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 20th Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville.

The walk is returning to the Town Common after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

20th Annual Canine Crawl
20th Annual Canine Crawl(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)

Registration opens at 1 p.m. for both the walk and dog contest. T-shirts for the Canine Crawl are also on sale for $25.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in front of the Town Common stage.

20th Annual Canine Crawl
20th Annual Canine Crawl(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)

The event will include live music, food vendors, store vendors, contests for the dogs, raffle items, and a beer garden. The walk will be one mile long around downtown Greenville.

20th Annual Canine Crawl
20th Annual Canine Crawl(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)

The Annual Canine Crawl is scheduled until 5 p.m., and WITN’s Sunrise anchors Liz Bateson and Lauren Baker are set to MC the event.

To learn more about the 20th Annual Canine Crawl, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

20th Annual Canine Crawl
20th Annual Canine Crawl(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Pitt County commissioners finalize move prohibiting concealed handguns on county property

Latest News

Smoke on the Water returns to Washington Waterfront Friday
MumFeast
MumFeast! to kick off in the streets of downtown New Bern this Friday evening
River Park North in Greenville
Fleet Feet to host Stomp the Tar race next month
Elizabeth City State University announces COVID-19 protocols ahead of Homecoming.
ECSU cancels Homecoming parade, requires proof of vaccination or negative test for other events