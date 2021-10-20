Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host Annual Canine Crawl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 20th Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville.

The walk is returning to the Town Common after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

20th Annual Canine Crawl (Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)

Registration opens at 1 p.m. for both the walk and dog contest. T-shirts for the Canine Crawl are also on sale for $25.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in front of the Town Common stage.

The event will include live music, food vendors, store vendors, contests for the dogs, raffle items, and a beer garden. The walk will be one mile long around downtown Greenville.

The Annual Canine Crawl is scheduled until 5 p.m., and WITN’s Sunrise anchors Liz Bateson and Lauren Baker are set to MC the event.

To learn more about the 20th Annual Canine Crawl, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

