Greenville breaks ground on new fire station

Breaking ground on new Greenville fire station
Breaking ground on new Greenville fire station(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is underway to build a new fire station in Greenville, and city officials broke ground Tuesday on the long-awaited Fire Station 7.

The new station is being built on Bayswater Road and will serve the Fire Tower Road corridor.

The station will be over 13,000 square feet and will feature three drive-through bays and seven private bedrooms and bathrooms for staff.

Fire department leaders say the south side of Greenville has seen a lot of growth and the new station will help cut down response times.

Interim Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Harris says, “Minutes count for lives and so every minute that goes by fire is increasing, survivability is decreasing, cardiac arrest and different traumatic events like that, so it can make a huge impact the civilians of Greenville.”

The station is expected to open in 18 to 24 months.

